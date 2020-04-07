Omani doctor narrates the tragedies of Coronavirus from London’s hospitals

Omani Vascular Surgeon, Dr. Ahmed al Awfi, narrates the situation in London’s hospitals stemming from the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

It’s unlike anything anyone has seen in recent times. People gathered in corridors awaiting treatment for the Coronavirus. Dr. Ahmed al Awfi’s narration of the tragedies of Coronavirus must be an eye-opener for anyone still unsure of the Supreme Committee’s actions in fighting the pandemic in Oman.

The doctor tells Y’s sister radio station, Al Wisal, in an exclusive interview (translated from Arabic): “I decided to stay back in the UK because of an oath I took when I decided to become a doctor.

“I made the promise to serve any human who comes for help. Doctors will serve anybody of any nationality. This is a human crisis, and we are there on the frontlines to fight for them.”

“This situation of the Coronavirus was very difficult to predict: we couldn’t tell it could escalate or die so quickly. And some countries that people expected would fall have come out strong, while some others with advanced healthcare systems have collapsed in the very first wave of this pandemic.”

Dr. Awfi, whose work is away from the city, says he has colleagues working in London seeing the horrors brought along by the Coronavirus daily.

He tells: “My colleagues in London tell me that there aren’t enough beds in hospitals and that people have been asked to stay in corridors and without ventilators due to a lack of supply.

“The situation is very bad there and many critical cases that are not related to the Coronavirus are also not being taken care of by the hospitals in the capital city. Because this is a very critical situation, the hospitals are not able to immediately prioritise and treat them.”

At the time of publishing (April 7), the UK had recorded 51,608 COVID-19 cases and 5,373 deaths.

The doctor then reveals that his city hasn’t been struck down hard by the virus yet, but predicts the cases to rise in the next two to three weeks.

“We are taking every measure and step to fight this disease. We are also prepared to do everything we can.”

Dr. Awfi doesn’t immediately reveal his hospital’s name in the interview (to maintain anonymity), but points out that it is the second-biggest of the specialised kind in the area.

And, while his hospital has only seen a few cases, the largest hospital in the county is already in full capacity from patients coming in from other areas; especially due to overcrowding in London.

Narrating his fears, he says: “Every morning when I go to the hospital for work, I know that I am not scared for myself but rather my family. They live with me in the UK.

“But this is a part of my job and I have to deal with it.”

He ended his telephone interview by commending the efforts of Oman’s Supreme Committee for dealing with the Coronavirus.

He elucidates: “While I cannot openly compare and evaluate the measures taken by the UK and Omani governments, I can assure you that what the Supreme Committee has done in Oman are great – and the efforts taken are quite huge and beneficial for the nation.”

Source: Al Wisal

