Omani doctor in the UK who beat Coronavirus vows to continue service after recovery

An Omani doctor practicing in the UK has said he will return to work to continue offering his services in the fight against COVID-19 after successfully recovering from the virus himself.

Photo credit: Al Wisal

Dr. Sultan bin Saif Al Kalbani, a specialist in Orthopedic Surgery practicing out of Nottingham, UK, contracted the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in the early stages of its UK spread, reports Y’s sister station Al Wisal, via Oman New Agency (ONA).

Having travelled to the UK to pursue a Fellowship Scholarship for Spine Surgery training program, Dr. Al Kalbani fell victim to the COVID-19 virus in spite of taking all necessary precautions, Al Wisal reports. His diagnosis though, did not discourage his determination and commitment to fight the virus with everything he had so that he could continue treating other coronavirus patients after making a full recovery.

As per Al Wisal, in a statement by Dr. Al Kalbani to ONA, he said that humanitarian motives and Omani characteristics of selflessness were the driving forces behind his decision — and the decisions of many of his other Omani colleagues — to stay on and serve in British hospitals as the pandemic swelled.

A number of Omani doctors who had been sent to the UK by the Oman Medical Speciality Board have chosen to remain and continue their work following developments of the spread of Coronavirus throughout Europe.

Source: Al Wisal

(Also read: Omani doctor narrates the tragedies of Coronavirus from London’s hospitals.)

Share this