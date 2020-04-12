Omani citizens repatriated from Pakistan, Kuwait, and Bahrain via SalamAir

Efforts to repatriate Omani citizens who still remain abroad progressed this weekend as SalamAir — the Sultanate’s low-cost carrier — operated flights to bring back citizens on Friday, April 10.
Image for illustrative purposes only. Source: SalamAir
In a statement issued online, SalamAir stated that the airline was taking all precautions and preventive measures to ensure that the safety of its crew and passengers remains top priority during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The airline said that it would operate flights to Karachi, Pakistan; Bahrain, and Kuwait to ensure the “return of Omani and Bahraini citizens to their home countries.”
The announcement of a repatriation flight for Omani citizens on Friday, April 10 from Karachi came on the heels of an announcement made on Thursday, April 9 by the Embassy of Oman in Islamabad stating that scheduled flights were to be postponed until after April 12, 2020 due to “reasons related to flight permits” by Pakistani authorities.
The Embassy issued a second statement on Friday, April 10, updating Omani citizens stranded in Pakistan that, “in light of the close contacts that the Embassy of Oman in Islamabad and the Omani Consulate in Karachi have made with the concerned Pakistani authorities, the return journey of Omani citizens present in Pakistan will leave from Karachi Airport at 9:00 a.m., Friday, April 10, as previously scheduled.”
