Omani citizen tests positive for Coronavirus in Kuwait

An Omani citizen residing in Kuwait has tested positive for the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, reports Kuwait’s Ministry of Health (MOH).

In a statement issued online yesterday [Saturday, April 18], Kuwait’s MOH announced the registration of 93 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, with one Omani resident reported among them as having tested positive.

No further information has been given regarding the Omani national’s condition. Till date, the State of Kuwait has recorded 1,751 cases of COVID-19, with 280 recoveries and six deaths thus far.

تعلن #وزارة_الصحة عن تأكيد إصابة 93 حالة جديدة، وتسجيل 22 حالة شفاء، وحالة وفاة واحدة جديدة بـ #فيروس_كورونا_المستجدّ COVID19 ، ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات 1751 حالة pic.twitter.com/rzZwt8OhhZ — وزارة الصحة – الكويت (@KUWAIT_MOH) April 18, 2020

