Oman to use smart drones that can identify body temperature remotely in the fight against COVID-19

As it turns to its innovation sector for solutions, Oman continues to implement new forms of smart technology in its efforts to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Photo credit: ONA

As Oman News Agency (ONA) reports, Minister of Health Dr. Ahmed al-Saeedi, oversaw the launch today [Thursday, April 16], of a new drone technique that aims to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The development comes on the basis of many countries’ experiences using artificial intelligence systems including robots, drones, and the internet of things, to detect members of the population who are infected with COVID-19 and, thus, help improve its crisis management.

As part of Oman’s social responsibility towards fighting the pandemic, a joint team was formed comprised of researchers and academics from the Engineering College of Sultan Qaboos University and Azm Technology Company — one of the leading specialized companies in this field. The joint team has developed a smart system using drones to measure human body temperature and register it remotely.

Photo credit: ONA

This technique, which uses drones equipped with advanced thermal imaging, aims to detect suspected and unreported cases of COVID-19, so as to avoid further outbreak of the infection due to social contact.

Still in its prototype stage, the major challenge of the first drones is a lack of accuracy on-high to measure temperatures outside of buildings. The joint team is working towards improving the drones’ measuring devices using an artificial intelligence algorithm, in order to make them more reliable in supporting authorities during the COVID-19 outbreak.

In cooperation with the Ministry of Health, the joint team will form field groups to use the smart technique as necessary.

Source: ONA

