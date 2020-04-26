Oman to purchase RO50,000 worth of breathing apparatus for low-income patients

Muscat: Oman, in its efforts to supply breathing apparatus for low-income patients, has signed a deal that will help the Ministry of Health provide new equipment to those in need.

The signed agreement for supplying breathing apparatus for low-income and social security patients worth RO50,000 will be funded by the Oman India Fertilizer Company (OMIFCO).

The agreement, as per an Oman News Agency report, was signed by Dr. Kadhim Jafar Suleiman, MOH’s Director General of Specialized Medical Care, and Khalid Al Fana Al Araimi, the company’s External Affairs Manager.

