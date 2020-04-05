Oman to offer grocery solutions to low-income families affected by Coronavirus

05 Apr 2020
POSTED BY Alvin Thomas

Muscat: As a heartfelt gesture, Oman is launching a new initiative that will provide low-income families with groceries at reasonable prices.



Spearheaded by the Public Authority for Consumer Protection (PACP), and in cooperation with commercial centers in the Sultanate, packets containing 19 different food commodities will be provided for RO9 to those falling under the low-income bracket.

The baskets will contain a variety of good quality essentials to sustain a family, the government authority added in its statement.

This comes as a part of their ‘Sallat al Khair’ (translated as ‘Basket of Goodwill’) initiative, and will be made available in Wilayats that do not have access to branches of major retail chains.

Source: PACP

