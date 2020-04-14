Oman to launch new online portal to facilitate trade of produce at the Central Market

Muscat Municipality and the Oman Technology Fund (OTF) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Sunday, April 12 for the development of a new online platform to help connect consumers with produce-sellers at the Central Fruits and Vegetables Market amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Athmar Platform will be supported by the OTF through means of technical assistance for the enhancement of community services and development of municipal work.

In a statement issued online yesterday [Monday, April 13], Muscat Municipality has said that the MoU was signed by Dr. Khalid bin Dawood Al Zadjali, Director General at the Directorate of General Information Technology, and Mr. Yosef bin Ali Al Harthy, CEO of the OTF.

The platform also aims to ensure the sustainability of cooperation between the OTF and the Municipality, via the creation of a joint team tasked with further exploring technical applications and initiatives to help bolster the services sector.

العمانية /التوقيع على مذكرة تفاهم مع الصندوق العماني للتكنولوجيا حول منصة #أثمار للتداول.https://t.co/vSQT6APAVw pic.twitter.com/0oEj3xYnfR — وزارة الإعلام – سلطنة عُمان (@omaninfo1) April 13, 2020

