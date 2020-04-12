Oman to launch new online platform for local SMEs and home businesses to market their products

Muscat: The Public Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Riyada) has stated that it will launch a new platform to help SMEs in Oman showcase their products and businesses.

In a statement, the Oman News Agency said: “The Public Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises Development ‘Riyada’ will launch the first stage of its online platform in cooperation with Zad Oman.

“This portal will include the various products and services provided by small and medium enterprises, and home business owners.”

The ONA also stated that the portal aims to open a window for these institutions to market their products in Oman and outside, and increase interaction between them and their customers.

More details on the online portal are expected soon.

Source: ONA

