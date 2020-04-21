Oman to distribute 100,000 packets of dates to needy families during Ramadan

Muscat: The Directorate-General of the Million Palm Plantation Project and Nakheel Oman have come together to announce that they will distribute 100,000 packets of Omani dates to needy families in the Sultanate.

Photo for illustrative purposes only. Image courtesy: Shutterstock

Their products are expected to be offered through shopping malls, markets, and online shopping portals during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The packets will also be distributed through charitable organisations that are registered and licensed with the Ministry of Social Development.

More details on the outlets will be made available in the coming days, Nakheel said in an online statement.

التزاماً بواجبنا الوطني لتوفير الأمن الغذائي للسلطنة، في الشدة والرخاء، ومع حلول شهر رمضان المبارك وبالتعاون مع شركة تنمية نخيل عمان ، نعلن عن التبرع بمائة ألف عبوة من تمور مشروع زراعة المليون نخلة

⁧#فطوركم_علينا⁩

⁧#رمضان_كريم⁩

⁧#كوفيد_١٩ pic.twitter.com/61ITtQtY3j — مشروع زراعة المليون نخلة- سلطنة عُمان (@Mdpdiwan) April 21, 2020

Source: Nakheel Oman, Directorate-General of the Million Palm Plantation Project

Share this