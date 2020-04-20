Oman to ban the import of live birds from the Indian state of Odisha

20 Apr 2020
POSTED BY Ashlee Starratt

Oman’s Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries (MoAF) has announced a ban on the import of live birds from the east Indian state of Odisha, into the Sultanate.



In a statement issued online yesterday [Sunday, April 19], the MoAF clarified that the ban includes live birds, their products, and derivatives, based on the recommendation from relevant veterinary authorities.

No further insights into the details of the ban have been publicized by the MoAF at this time.

(Also read: Coronavirus: MoAF closes fishing village in Al Wusta Governorate.)

