Oman reports sixth death of patient suffering from Coronavirus

17 Apr 2020
POSTED BY Alvin Thomas

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MoH) has announced the death of a 76-year old expat resident who was infected with the Coronavirus today [April 17].



This is the sixth death of a patient who was suffering from the disease in Oman, and is also the second that has been reported by the ministry today.

The ministry extended its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.

Source: MOH

Share this
Related News
BREAKING: 50 new cases of Coronavirus reported in Oman; total now stands at 1069
BREAKING: 50 new cases of Coronavirus reported in Oman; total now stands at 1069
Oman announces fifth death of patient suffering from Coronavirus
Oman announces fifth death of patient suffering from Coronavirus

Public Reviews and Comments