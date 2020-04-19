Oman registers seventh death of patient suffering from Coronavirus

19 Apr 2020
POSTED BY Alvin Thomas

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MoH) has announced the death of a 59-year old expat resident who was infected with the Coronavirus today [April 19].



This is the seventh death of a patient who was suffering from the disease in Oman.

The ministry extended its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.

Source: MOH

Share this
Related News
How much waste is generated by Coronavirus quarantine centers across Oman every day?
How much waste is generated by Coronavirus quarantine centers across Oman every day?
Coronavirus: Nama launches ‘For Lasting Prosperity’ campaign to help those affected by COVID-19
Coronavirus: Nama launches ‘For Lasting Prosperity’ campaign to help those affected by COVID-19

Public Reviews and Comments