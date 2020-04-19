Oman registers seventh death of patient suffering from Coronavirus

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MoH) has announced the death of a 59-year old expat resident who was infected with the Coronavirus today [April 19].
This is the seventh death of a patient who was suffering from the disease in Oman.
The ministry extended its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.
تعلن #وزارة_الصحة عن وفاة مقيم مصاب بمرض كورونا #كوفيد١٩ ويبلغ من العمر تسعة وخمسين عاماً. وتعد هذه سابع وفاة تسجل في #السلطنة لمريض مصاب بهذا المرض. وتتقدم وزارة الصحة إلى ذوي الفقيد بخالص العزاء والمواساة سائلة الله سبحانه أن يلهم أهله وذويه الصبر والسلوان. pic.twitter.com/Ls8XMoIANt— وزارة الصحة – عُمان (@OmaniMOH) April 19, 2020
Source: MOH