Oman registers jump in recovered Coronavirus cases

Muscat: Oman has registered a jump in the cases of recovered patients suffering from the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a recent interview, His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Mohammed Al Saidi, the Minister of Health, said that 57 people had recovered completely after testing positive for the virus in Oman.

This is a jump of 16 cases from yesterday [April 1], as per today’s report.

H.E. Health minister announced shortly that the number of COVID-19 recoveries have increased to 57 . pic.twitter.com/UZaIgLCQtO — وزارة الصحة – عُمان (@OmaniMOH) April 2, 2020

Source: Ministry of Health

