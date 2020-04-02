Oman registers jump in recovered Coronavirus cases

02 Apr 2020
POSTED BY Alvin Thomas

Muscat: Oman has registered a jump in the cases of recovered patients suffering from the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).



In a recent interview, His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Mohammed Al Saidi, the Minister of Health, said that 57 people had recovered completely after testing positive for the virus in Oman.

This is a jump of 16 cases from yesterday [April 1], as per today’s report.

Source: Ministry of Health

