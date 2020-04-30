Oman registers 11th death of patient suffering from Coronavirus

Muscat: Oman’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced the 11th fatality in the Sultanate resulting from the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a statement issued online today [Thursday, April 30], the MOH stated that a 33-year-old Omani citizen succumbed to complications from the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

The ministry also extended its deepest condolences to the deceased’s family.

The #Ministry_of_Health (MOH) announces the death of a 33-year-old #Omani citizen with coronavirus #COVID-19which is the eleventh #COVID-19 death registered in the Sultanate.#MOH extends its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. May her soul rests in peace. pic.twitter.com/dNNBsYxym0 — وزارة الصحة – عُمان (@OmaniMOH) April 30, 2020

Source: MOH

