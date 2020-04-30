Oman registers 11th death of patient suffering from Coronavirus

30 Apr 2020
Muscat: Oman’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced the 11th fatality in the Sultanate resulting from the Coronavirus (COVID-19).



In a statement issued online today [Thursday, April 30], the MOH stated that a 33-year-old Omani citizen succumbed to complications from the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

The ministry also extended its deepest condolences to the deceased’s family.

Source: MOH

