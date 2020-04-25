Oman registers 115 new cases of Coronavirus; total now stands at 1,905

Muscat: Oman’s Ministry of Health has confirmed that 115 more people in the Sultanate have tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

This brings the total number of cases in the country to 1,905. From the positive cases, the ministry has said that 48 were Omani nationals and 67 were expats.

So far, the ministry has also recorded 10 deaths of patients who were suffering from the disease; the last being a 74-year-old Omani national who passed away on Friday, April 24.

Meanwhile, they affirmed that 329 people have recovered completely from the disease. Globally, more than 2.79 million patients have been diagnosed with the disease (as of April 25) as per the World Health Organization.

Source: MOH

