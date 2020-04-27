Oman Post launches international express service to 220+ destinations

The Sultanate’s national postal service, Oman Post, has launched a new international express delivery service to over 220 destinations worldwide.

In a statement issued to media, Oman Post, an Asyad Group member company, unveiled it’s International Premium Express Mail (IPEX) service for international document and parcel shipping.

In an effort to adapt to the current COVID-19 coronavirus situation, Oman Post customers can avail the new service and others through its appointments system to visit branches via the link http://omanpost.om/booknow/, or by calling their customer service number at 2417-0444 in order to ensure social distancing is enforced.

Abdulmalik Albalushi, Chief Executive Officer of Oman Post said: “Our top priority is to ensure postal and logistical services are uninterrupted. Every day, our team is looking into enhancing current service offerings or introducing new ones that meet the requirements of our customer base across Oman. We are responding to our customers’ feedback in order to always provide them with a convenient and user-friendly experience –especially in the current challenging circumstances for the community at large. We are now able to offer the same value we do on domestic deliveries, but now on the international express delivery front.”

Albalushi added, “The launch of IPEX is part of the transformation of Oman Post products and services by which the company enhances and strengthens the capabilities of connecting people and communities locally and globally”.

The IPEX service is part of Oman Post Express Mail Service (EMS) services. The new offering is geared towards fulfilling customer requirements to ship documents and parcels internationally with quality of service and convenience remaining top priorities. Door-to-door deliveries to major GCC cities can be completed within 24 hours, while other GCC locations can be reached within 48-72 hours. The service can deliver customer documents and parcels of up to 25kgs, with tracking features available on the website: https://omanpost.om/.

Ahmed Alamri, Express Mail Service Manager at Oman Post said: “Our express services witnessed a considerable shift, reaching an average of on-time delivery of 91 per cent in 2019, equivalent to a 63 per cent increase compared to 2018. We have also maintained an average of 96 per cent on-time delivery, even in 2020 to date. This has been a result of multiple steps and projects successfully implemented in regards to our operations and processes, while also collaborating with the Universal Postal Union (UPU).”

Alamri added, “Our express mail service continues to evolve alongside the requirements of our customers, and the new IPEX service is providing them with another dimension of offerings that take convenience and efficiency to the next level.”

Given the importance of the postal services for communities across the Sultanate, Oman Post is implementing its Business Continuity Plan, with operations ongoing with the minimal requirement of human resources at branches, and remaining team members will resume working from home. In order to limit customer visits to Oman Post’s branches, mail and parcels received at all branches will be delivered to customer premises across the Sultanate with a 36 per cent discount through the company’s latest service Asyad Express. Customers can also request to consolidate delivery of all their parcels to their addresses at once.

