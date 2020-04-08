Oman oil price drops by $1.81 USD amid global economic effect of COVID-19

As global markets continue to brace against the economic fallout of the current COVID-19 global pandemic, the Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME) has reported that Oman’s oil price (June Delivery 2020) has reached $27.73 US dollars.

As Oman News Agency (ONA) reports, the DME said that the price of Oman oil saw a drop of $1.81 US dollars in price from Monday, April 6, when it stood at $29.54 US dollars.

The average price of Oman oil (April Delivery 2020) has now stabilized at $54.61 US dollars — $10.28 US dollars per barrel lower than March Delivery 2020.

Source: ONA

(Also read: Coronavirus: Credit Oman to offer support to Omani manufacturers, exporters.)

Share this