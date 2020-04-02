Oman may face shortage of ICU beds as Coronavirus cases continue on upward trend: Health Minister

02 Apr 2020
POSTED BY Alvin Thomas

Muscat: The Sultanate may face a shortage of beds in Intensive Care Units (ICU) as the pandemic continues on an upward trend, the Minister of Health said in a virtual conference today [April 2].



His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Mohammed al Saidi – the Minister of Health – said in the press conference that the Coronavirus pandemic was still in an ‘accelerating level’ and that the ‘number of beds in ICUs in Oman may not be enough to accommodate cases if there was a steady increase in patients’.

To avoid this, more wilayats ‘may be closed down’ like Muttrah, if there is a steady increase in positive cases, he added.

The minister then said: “Labs and medical staff are available in all the Governorates, and no particular Governorate will be prioritized over another.

“But one problem that we are facing is the lack of testing kits, as it is under great demand globally.”

However, the health minister then went on to affirm that if it weren’t for the strict measures taken by the Sultanate, the numbers of Coronavirus cases ‘would have reached 10,000 and hundreds would be in intensive care’.

Source: Oman TV, Al Wisal

