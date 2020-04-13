Oman government offers steps you can take to overcome anxiety during the Coronavirus pandemic

Muscat: Worried about getting infected with the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) ? Oman’s Government Communications Centre is offering you details on how you can seek for help.

Isolated from the public and advised to stay in their homes, anxiety over the ongoing pandemic can slowly take over one’s mind.

In a recent tweet, Oman’s Government Communications Centre offered details on how one can avail help to keep their mental health in check, all while staying safe from the disease.

The government body shared the details of two channels that are offering assistance during the pandemic:

Al Masara Hospital

Timings: 8am to 2pm – Saturday to Thursday

Phone: 2487-3760 / 2487-3761

Alternatively, the Mental Health Consulting Initiative by Omani doctors from the Omani Medical Specialty Board is offering mental support and motivation through their Instagram channel.

Click on this link (Arabic only) for more details.

A statement released by the government read: “Feeling anxious in these times is normal, but stay calm.

“Follow the preventive measures and adhere to the instructions to minimize the chances of being infected,” it added, before stressing on the importance of consuming news only from reliable and official sources, and creating activities at home to make better use of one’s time.

The government body was then quoted as saying: “If you know your enemy and understand yourself, you will be fearless even if you fight in hundreds of battles.”

Source: OmanVsCovid19

