Oman discusses lasting impacts of COVID-19, solutions for aviation industry with GCC counterparts

With the global aviation industry remaining one of the most hard-hit sectors by the the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, countries worldwide search for collaborative solutions to offset its impact on the industry.

As Oman New Agency (ONA) reports, Oman took part in an extraordinary meeting of the GCC Civil Aviation Executive Committee, held on Monday, April 27, where the Sultanate was represented by Dr. Mohammed bin Nassir al-Za’abi, Chief Executive Officer of the Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA).

The meeting explored the coordination of efforts to address the economic and operational impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the civil aviation sector.

Oman, together with its GCC counterparts, discussed appropriate means of alleviating the impact of the pandemic on GCC-based airline companies, pending the anticipated graduation and resumption of business in-line with the visions and decisions of member states.

The meeting also raised the legal implications of the pandemic vis-à-vis international laws and conventions organizing civil aviation.

PACA has prepared a ‘recovery plan’ and procedures for graduation and resumption of some activities of the civil aviation sector in the Sultanate in accordance with the recommendations of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

PACA’s plan covers all components of civil aviation in the Sultanate at three levels. The first level has been submitted to the Supreme Committee for COVID-19 for its perusal and comment, upon which the resumption of aviation activity in the Sultanate will be based on the decisions of the Supreme Committee.

