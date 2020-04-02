Oman develops new app to keep track of quarantined Coronavirus patients

Muscat: Oman has developed a new application that will keep a tab on all quarantined patients for Coronavirus in the country.

His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Mohammed al Saidi, the Minister of Health said in his statement during a virtual press conference today [April 2] that a group of Omani youth had developed the new app.

The application that has been designed to keep track of quarantined patients is expected to be rolled out soon and should be linked to the Ministry of Health’s online portal, pending the necessary government approvals.

🔴 معالي الدكتور وزير الصحة : شباب عمانيون ابتكروا تطبيقاً إلكترونياً لتتبع المحجورين إلكترونياً وسيتم اعتماده قريباً وربطه بمنصة في وزارة الصحة#مركز_الأخبار — مركز الأخبار (@omantvnews) April 2, 2020

Source: Oman TV

