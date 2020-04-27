Oman crude oil price dips below US$20

Muscat: The price of Oman oil in the Dubai Energy Exchange has fallen by 55 cents, as per a report issued by the Oman News Agency.

This brought the trading price of Oman’s sour crude oil to US$19.45 per barrel. Earlier, on April 24, the price of Oman’s crude oil stood at US$20.00, which came following a drop of US$1.15.

The ONA report read: “The official price of Oman oil in the Dubai Energy Exchange for the delivery for next June reached $19.45.”

The price drop in the Sultanate echoes a global drop in international crude oil trading prices owing to a drop in oil consumption demand due to COVID-19 and a price conflict between leading oil producers.

Source: DME

