Oman could see peak of COVID-19 cases in two to three weeks: Health Minister

As Oman’s Ministry of Health (MOH) announced 40 new cases of COVID-19 today [Tuesday, April 7], Health Minister Dr. Ahmed al Saeedi had stated on Monday [April 6] that the Sultanate would most likely enter the peak of the pandemic within two to three weeks’ time.

In a statement shared online today by the Royal Hospital, the Health Minister has said the projections for the peak are “according to current data.” Oman’s total number of cases has risen to 371, with the Ministry of Health reporting that 67 patients have made full recoveries, and two deaths have been recorded thus far.

The Wilayat of Muttrah has been identified as the epicenter of the COVID-19 virus in Oman and has been under an imposed health isolation since Wednesday, April 1.

(Also read: Muttrah is epicenter of Coronavirus in Oman; more Wilayats may be closed: Health Minister)

كـشف معالي الدكتور أحمد بن محمد بن عبيد السعيدي وزير الصحة : " أن ذروة

الإصابات بفيروس كورونا المستجد "كوفيد-19 " في السلطنة من المحتمل أن تبدأ حسب المعطيات الحالية خلال أسبوعين إلى ثلاثة من الآن.#عمان_تواجه_كورونا @OmaniMOH pic.twitter.com/F3KGMV89mb — المستشفى السلطاني (@royalhospital_) April 7, 2020

Share this