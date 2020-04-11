Oman firm makes 100,000 face masks and 2 million medical gloves daily; vows to ramp up production

Oman-based medical equipment manufacturing firm – Salalah Medical Supplies Manufacturing Company (SMSM) – has pumped up its local production to meet the Sultanate’s needs to tackle the Coronavirus pandemic.

With a daily production capacity of 2 million gloves and 100,000 face masks, the company stated that it is making every effort to meet the ‘needs of the government and private health sectors’ during this crisis period.

In an interview with Oman News Agency, the company’s CEO Ahmed bin Aqeel al Ibrahim, also said that his company has boosted its production to meet the needs of the Sultanate for face masks, gloves and other medical equipment.

He also assured that all of the factory’s products – which includes 10 types of medical gloves and two types of face masks – meet the approved medical specifications of the government authorities.

But the challenge the company is currently facing includes the availability of raw materials that enter the medical supply market, as a majority of them enter via air cargo.

The CEO then said: “Our priority at this hour is to meet the needs of medical institutions and hospitals by providing them with medical supplies that meet all the standard specifications.”

He added that surplus products will be exported to other GCC countries.

Source: ONA

