Oman Cancer Association launches two patient support hotlines amid COVID-19 crisis

The Oman Cancer Association (OCA) has announced the set-up of two telephone hotlines to help support cancer patients in the Sultanate with their questions and concerns about the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in relation to their disease.

Image for illustrative purposes only. Source: Shutterstock

The announcement was posted online today [Monday, April 13], with the OCA stating the the two lines will be in operation 24-hours a day to respond to the concerns of patients in the community regarding COVID-19 and radiation, chemotherapy, medical management, and other queries related to their treatment.

Patients wishing to avail the service can do so through WhatsApp at (+968) 7251-1107, or 9019-0059.

