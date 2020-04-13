Oman Cancer Association launches two patient support hotlines amid COVID-19 crisis

13 Apr 2020
POSTED BY Ashlee Starratt

The Oman Cancer Association (OCA) has announced the set-up of two telephone hotlines to help support cancer patients in the Sultanate with their questions and concerns about the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in relation to their disease.



The announcement was posted online today [Monday, April 13], with the OCA stating the the two lines will be in operation 24-hours a day to respond to the concerns of patients in the community regarding COVID-19 and radiation, chemotherapy, medical management, and other queries related to their treatment.

Patients wishing to avail the service can do so through WhatsApp at (+968) 7251-1107, or 9019-0059.

