Oman begins convalescent plasma transfusion therapy on Coronavirus patients

Muscat: The Sultanate’s Ministry of Health has successfully completed a convalescent plasma extraction and transfusion process, as per a statement revealed today [April 14].

The process involves extraction of plasma from recovered patients in order to be injected into the critically ill patients.

Convalescent plasma therapy, as reported the World Health Organisation, has been administered to patients suffering from Ebola in the past, and includes giving patients blood plasma from those who have developed antibodies to COVID-19 through transfusions.

In a statement to the public, the ministry said: “The Ministry of Health, represented by the Central Blood Bank and the Royal hospital, performed successfully a procedure of convalescent plasma extraction and transfusion from people who have recovered from COVID-19.

“Many recovered patients donated their blood plasma according to the global blood banks’ standards and controls,” they added.

The clinical vital signs of patients are closely monitored to measure the effectiveness of this therapy.

Source: OmanVsCovid19

