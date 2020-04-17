Oman announces fifth death of patient suffering from Coronavirus

17 Apr 2020
Oman’s Ministry of Health (MoH) has announced the death of a 66-year old resident who was infected with the Coronavirus today [April 17].



This is the fifth death of a patient suffering from the disease in Oman.

The ministry extended its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.

Source: MOH

