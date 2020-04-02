Oman Air to operate cargo flights to bring in medical equipment from China

Muscat: Oman Air, the national carrier of the Sultanate, will begin operating cargo flights to China to bring in medical equipment and supplies required to tackle the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The first flight is scheduled tomorrow [April 3, 2020].

In a statement to the public, Oman Air said: “We will begin a series of air cargo flights between the Sultanate of Oman and China to bring in medical materials and equipment for the Ministry of Health.

“These come as a part of the efforts to tackle the Coronavirus. The flights will be operated by utilising 100 per cent of the aircraft’s capacity to load about 25 tonnes of cargo,” it added.

