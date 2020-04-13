Oman Air refines rebooking policy; passengers can alter booking dates by 18 months

13 Apr 2020
POSTED BY Alvin Thomas

Muscat: The Sultanate’s National Carrier, Oman Air, has ‘refined’ its rebooking policy owing to the suspension of flight services amid the Coronavirus crisis.



Image for illustrative purposes only. Source: Shutterstock

The new policy will allow those with tickets for flights to alter their booking dates by 18 months from the date of issue of the ticket.

In a statement to the public, the company stated: “We have further refined our flight reservation policy to allow rebookings for travel up to 18 months from the date the ticket was originally issued.”

The carrier added: “We remain committed to with flexibility during these challenging times.

“For more information on our enhanced rebooking and refund policy, please refer to our website: omanair.com.

“Thank you for your ongoing support. We will travel again, and are looking forward to resuming our flights soon.

“Until that day comes, stay well and stay healthy.”

Source: Twitter/Oman Air

