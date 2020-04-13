Oman Air refines rebooking policy; passengers can alter booking dates by 18 months

Muscat: The Sultanate’s National Carrier, Oman Air, has ‘refined’ its rebooking policy owing to the suspension of flight services amid the Coronavirus crisis.

The new policy will allow those with tickets for flights to alter their booking dates by 18 months from the date of issue of the ticket.

In a statement to the public, the company stated: “We have further refined our flight reservation policy to allow rebookings for travel up to 18 months from the date the ticket was originally issued.”

The carrier added: “We remain committed to with flexibility during these challenging times.

“For more information on our enhanced rebooking and refund policy, please refer to our website: omanair.com.

“Thank you for your ongoing support. We will travel again, and are looking forward to resuming our flights soon.

“Until that day comes, stay well and stay healthy.”

More than ever, #OmanAir is committed to helping our guests. You can now defer your travel up to 18 months with no fees or penalties. Visit our website to learn more: https://t.co/h1mv0wvQzR pic.twitter.com/DocTXuCkai — Oman Air (@omanair) April 12, 2020

