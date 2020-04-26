OCCI calls for emergency loans to sustain private companies in Oman

The Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) stressed on the importance of offering emergency loans to companies in the Sultanate that are suffering from the effects of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Highlighting the importance of putting such measures in place was the Chairman of the OCCI, Qais al Yousef.

In a statement to the public, the OCCI Chairman was quoted as saying: “The private sector forms an important fabric of this country.

“We must take into consideration its interests and goals, and contribute to their progress and development.”

He added: “We stress on the importance of finding emergency loans for companies to help them find solutions to the sharp decline in their revenues as a result of this pandemic.

These loans could be offered to cover their fixed expenses such as the wages of their employees and their rents for the next three months, the Chairman then said.

He extended his statement to a process by which economic activity can slowly come back to life in the Sultanate.

“We invite the Supreme Committee for dealing with the Coronavirus and the economic team to consider setting up a plan for reopening some of the economic activities, especially those in sectors that directly affect people’s lives.

“In the event that services are resumed, the communication with the consumers can be done in a manner such as a delivery service or through proven electronic methods.”

اليوسف: الشكر موصول إلى وزارة الصحة وجميع العاملين في القطاع الصحي العام والخاص، والعاملين في الأجهزة الأمنية والعسكرية وشرطة عمان السلطانية على دورهم المقدر في هذه الأزمة، وخصوصًا خلال أيام هذا الشهر الفضيل#عمان_تواجه_كورونا — غرفة تجارة وصناعة عُمان (@chamber_oman) April 26, 2020

Source: OCCI

