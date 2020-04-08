OCCI calls for CBO to consider loan deferment up to six months for private sector staff

08 Apr 2020
POSTED BY Alvin Thomas

Muscat: Oman’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry has requested the CBO to consider giving private sector employees more time to repay their loans.



In a statement issued on Tuesday [April 7], the government body made the request to the banking and finance regulatory body in Oman to consider the current market weather brought along by the Coronavirus (COVID-19), and provide private sector employees time of up to six months to repay their installments without incurring any added interest.

The statement read: “The Chamber of Commerce and Industry calls on the Central Bank of Oman to urge financial institutions, banks and finance companies to observe the current market conditions and of private sector institutions and postpone the installments of employees and companies in those sectors for a period of six months without accumulating interest.”

Source: OCCI 

