No two-week official holiday in Oman amid Coronavirus outbreak, clarifies government

Muscat: Oman’s Government Communication Center, an official channel of information regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19), has debunked rumours of a two-week ‘official’ holiday in Oman.

The rumour, which claimed that the government is working on an official two-week-long holiday for both the public and private sector companies, was determined to be untrue.

A statement issued by the official channel read: “There is no truth to what is being reported on social media on granting the public and private sectors a two-week official holiday.”

لا صحة لما يتم تداوله في مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي حول منح القطاعين العام والخاص إجازة رسمية لمدة اسبوعين #عمان_تواجه_كورونا pic.twitter.com/b5JqTTFMFw — (Oman VS COVID19) عمان تواجه كورونا (@OmanVSCovid19) April 9, 2020

Source: OmanVsCovid19

