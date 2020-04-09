No two-week official holiday in Oman amid Coronavirus outbreak, clarifies government

09 Apr 2020
POSTED BY Alvin Thomas

Muscat: Oman’s Government Communication Center, an official channel of information regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19), has debunked rumours of a two-week ‘official’ holiday in Oman.



The rumour, which claimed that the government is working on an official two-week-long holiday for both the public and private sector companies, was determined to be untrue.

A statement issued by the official channel read: “There is no truth to what is being reported on social media on granting the public and private sectors a two-week official holiday.”

Source: OmanVsCovid19

