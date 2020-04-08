No, 15 members from a family didn’t test positive for Coronavirus in Oman, clarifies government

Muscat: News of 15 family members in Oman testing positive for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) isn’t true, says the nation’s Government Communications Center.

The rumour that was spread on social media stated that 15 members of one family were infected with the virus after their child – a student in the US – returned and interacted with family members.

In a statement released today [April 8], the government body responsible for official correspondence between the public and ministries during the pandemic, wrote: “It is not true that 15 cases of Coronavirus have been registered with the same family due to the lack of commitment to the measures of quarantine by a student coming from USA.”

The news, however, is from an unnamed sister country.

It added: “The news is in a sister country and has been forwarded among users of the application (WhatsApp) in the Sultanate.

“As a reminder, spreading and forwarding rumours is a crime that carries a prison sentence of three (3) years.”

