New shipment of test kits arrive in Oman; free Coronavirus treatment for both citizens and expats: Health Minister

Muscat: Oman has received a new shipment of Coronavirus test kits from China, and the Sultanate is now moving towards testing more people.

In an interview with Al Wisal, the Minister of Health, His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Al Saidi, said: “A big shipment of test kits have arrived here in Oman.

“We will now increase testing in society. This will help us in getting clearer numbers, and further understand the spread of the disease.

He also went on to say that there now exists a ‘medical bridge’ between China and Oman to provide medical equipments, in cooperation with Oman Air and the Royal Air Force.

Speaking about the transmission and treatment of the disease, the minister said: “One of biggest challenges we face is fear of Coronavirus spreading among expat labourers.

“A total of 152 cases have been registered in expats already. That’s why the Supreme Committee for combatting Coronavirus has ordered for free treatment for all expats in health institutions in the Sultanate.”

Source: Al Wisal

