Nearly 40,000 technical college students shift to online learning in Oman

Muscat: Nearly 40,000 students in the seven colleges of technology were instructed to start interacting with online platforms and applications after the Supreme Committee for dealing with Coronavirus shut down educational institutions to fight the pandemic.

The colleges transmit online live lectures in the fields of engineering, information technology, business studies, applied sciences, photography, fashion design, and pharmacy.

Some lectures were uploaded on the platforms so that students can have access to them.

The Colleges of Technology, which are affiliated to the Ministry of Manpower, initiated these technical solutions to contribute to students’ communication with the academic staff to complete the remaining curricula through online learning.

This comes within the framework of the Ministry’s efforts, represented by the colleges of technology, since their establishment, to develop the infrastructure for information technology by providing all systems, applications, services and networks that support the educational process.

The colleges of technology are also distinguished by being the main center of the Cisco Academy in the Sultanate.

The academy provides students with the practical skills necessary for networking, through obtaining professional certificates issued by the company.

To achieve the goals of online learning, these colleges use different applications, including Moodle (as a main window of interaction between students and e-learning systems). The lecturers were provided with three systems, namely (Microsoft Team), (CISCO WEBEX) and (Big Blue Button).

The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) has made available other applications that can be used by lecturers to enable them to download or broadcast educational materials for students as well as to interact with them directly, including ZOOM, Skype and Hangout programs.

It is expected that these systems and programs will enhance the capabilities of young people, enable them to have future skills and transform the traditional educational process from dictation to interaction and creativity.

Source: ONA

Share this