NBC: Startups in Oman rally to build innovations in the fight against COVID-19

Oman’s National Business Centre (NBC) an offshoot of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates — Madayn, took part in a global online startup weekend competition with 83 participating nations whose goal it was to craft new ideas in the global fight against COVID-19.

As Oman News Agency (ONA) reports, the NBC took part in the virtual event, held from Friday, April 24 to Sunday, April 26 alongside Riyada, and in cooperation with Al Rud’ha, Al Jabr Company, and Techstars.

During the competition, NBC offered incubation opportunities for winning projects that align with incubation terms, as well as the opportunity to join its pre-incubation program. Also on-hand in the event were a number of NBC officials who took part as mentors, offering advice and guidance to the participating teams.

The three-day virtual version of the startup weekend competition featured a series of workshops to develop ideas presented by the teams. From the Sultanate, the Wareed team won first place for offering an online medical platform that easily connects those infected with COVID-19 with their doctors.

The Pick Pack team came in second place for their idea of facilitating shipments of SMEs’ products and home projects by providing product design and packaging services.

And, finally, third place was awarded to the Joy team for providing an online educational platform for students and people with special needs.

The NBC is an initiative launched by Madayn at Knowledge Oasis Muscat (KOM) to offer promising Omani entrepreneurs a platform to develop their business ideas and advance them into growing ventures. The centre aims to become the premier platform for Omani entrepreneurs through facilitating and supporting the growth of investable ideas into successful businesses, building entrepreneurial skills through dedicated and focused training, coaching, and mentoring, and providing business support facilities including office space, administrative support, financial support, and consultancy services that are crucial to ensuring the success and survival of new ventures.

