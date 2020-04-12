National Oncology Centre announces guidelines to ensure continuity of care amid COVID-19

Oman’s National Oncology Centre at the Royal Hospital has issued a set of guidelines to ensure that patients undergoing cancer treatment can ensure the continuity of their care while, at the same time, limiting the risk of spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus among this vulnerable group.

Image for illustrative purposes only. Source: Shutterstock

In a statement issued online yesterday [Saturday, April 11], the Centre stated that the following measures would henceforth be implemented with immediate effect to protect patients during the COVID-19 pandemic:

1. The Royal Hospital and the National Oncology Centre have delayed all routine, non-emergency check-ups and treatment until after the Coronavirus situation in Oman is over. This excludes emergency cases, so that patients who urgently need care or treatment are not affected.

2. Patients residing in Muscat will be able to get their medication prescriptions through a WhatsApp number at (+968) 7932-3229, and their prescriptions will be delivered to them.

3. For those patients residing in areas of health isolation — such as the Wilayats of Muttrah and Muscat — medication prescriptions will be coordinated by hospital staff and provided for delivery through a charitable organization that has been granted access to these areas on humanitarian grounds.

4. Teams from the Royal Hospital’s National Oncology Centre are studying how best to manage each patient’s dosage of medication on an individual basis and, based on their outcomes, will decide how best to deliver extended dosages to patients in need during the pandemic.

5. Patients residing outside of Muscat Governorate who require specialized treatment at the Royal Hospital will be allowed to enter the governorate to receive their treatment in liaison with the hospital’s Public Relations Department and the relevant authorities.

6. Those patients whose treatment requires oral medication or small injections will be provided with all medications and medical supplies needed by the Royal Hospital, and their cases will be transferred to local hospitals. If a patient resides outside of Muscat, they will not need to re-enter the governorate for checkups as supplies will be provided to them for use upon referral to their local health centre.

(Also read: DBBS issues widespread call for blood donations across all negative and AB+ blood groups.)

المركز الوطني لعلاج الأورام بالمستشفى السلطاني يعلن عن عدد من الإجراءات لضمان عدم تأثر مراجعيه خلال فترة جائحة #كورونا#عمان_تواجه_كورونا pic.twitter.com/dWuSC1TBkb — (Oman VS COVID19) عمان تواجه كورونا (@OmanVSCovid19) April 11, 2020

Share this