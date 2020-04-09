Muttrah residents asked to undergo COVID-19 tests from tomorrow; expats won’t require residence card for tests

Muscat: All residents in the city of Muttrah have been directed to undergo tests for the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in test centers from tomorrow [April 10].

While more details of the testing weren’t immediately revealed, Y’s sister station, Al Wisal, revealed that residents in the area will be alerted in their regional languages by their embassies or other relevant authorities.

The report also added that the Minister of Health, His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Mohammed al Saidi, issued the directive after it was revealed that a majority of cases being diagnosed in Muttrah were among the expat labourer population.

Expats will not be asked for their residence cards, the minister assured.

* This is a developing story.

