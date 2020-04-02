Muttrah is epicenter of Coronavirus in Oman; more Wilayats may be closed: Health Minister

Muscat: A video conference discussing matters of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Oman was held today [April 2].

Here are updates from the conference:

1) The Minister of Health stated that out of the 231 cases that have been registered, 57 have completely recovered. Moreover, 20 per cent of all the Coronavirus cases in Oman are in critical condition.

2) The Minister of Health also said that the ‘Wilayat of Muttrah was closed because it is now the epicenter of Coronavirus with community transfer’.

3) The Coronavirus infection rate stands at 53 per cent in men and 47 per cent in women.

4) Health workers are our first line of defence. We have to thank them for all their efforts: Minister of Health.

5) The minister added that they may close down more wilayats if the numbers of cases continue to increase in the Sultanate.

6) Some countries have requested Oman to help them with medical supplies, the minister added. Affirms that Oman has all the necessary supplies of medical equipment.

7) Chairman of the Public Authority for Radio and Television: We commend the high degree of awareness among society and the awareness of everyone about the dangers of this pandemic, and we hope everyone will continue to abide by the decisions of the Supreme Committee and medical guidelines.

8) Undersecretary of MOH: All measures have been taken to ensure the continued provision of health services to those suffering from chronic diseases and women who are pregnant.

🔴 سعادة الدكتور وكيل الصحة : تم اتخاذ كافة التدابير لضمان استمرار تقديم الخدمات الصحية لأصحاب الأمراض المزمنة والحوامل#مركز_الأخبار — مركز الأخبار (@omantvnews) April 2, 2020

Source: Oman TV

Share this