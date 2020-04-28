Muscat to continue in lockdown; control point restrictions to be terminated in other Governorates: ROP

28 Apr 2020
POSTED BY Alvin Thomas

Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) will remove all control and checkpoints between Governorates in the country, barring those in the Governorate of Muscat, from tomorrow [April 29].



In a statement issued today, the ROP said: “The Royal Oman Police would like to bring to the citizens’ and residents’ attentions that all control points between the Governorates of the Sultanate will be terminated from 6:00am tomorrow [Wednesday].”

However, the control points in the Governorate of Muscat will continue as usual and operate in the same mechanism used previously.

“We emphasize that we will be keeping control points in the Governorate of Muscat and will continue working with the same mechanism as was used previously.”

The ROP also stated that they would continue ‘sanitary isolation’ in the Wilayats of Muttrah and Muscat, and in the commercial market area in Jalan Bani Bu Ali.

The ROP added: “Everyone needs to cooperate and reduce internal movements between the Governorates in order to preserve public health and promote safety for all.”

Source: ROP

