Muscat Municipality waives parking fees amid Coronavirus outbreak

Muscat: The Muscat Municipality has announced that it will be waiving all parking fees and suspending parking meters from today and until further notice.

The decision comes in the light of the Coronavirus pandemic that has affected Oman and seen the Wilayat of Muttrah closed down for ‘health isolation’ from other regions in the country.

A statement issued by the Muscat Municipality read: “Due to the ongoing situation in Oman, we would like to inform you that parking meter systems have been suspended by Muscat Municipality.

“Citizens and expats can park without any fees until further notice.”

This bypasses an earlier order to pay parking fees via the mobile app or SMS service.

Source: Muscat Municipality

