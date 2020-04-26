Muscat Municipality issues statement in clarification of Central Market closure

Muscat Municipality has issued a notice of clarification after it was announced on Thursday, April 23 that, beginning on Friday, April 24, the Central Market for Vegetables and Fruits in Al Mawaleh would be closed until further notice.

In the statement of clarification, which was issued online on Friday, the Municipality said that within the framework of its operations for development, and “in the interest of regulatory procedures in the central market to ensure health and safety measures,” it has outlined the following:

1. Category 3 and above wholesalers are permitted to enter with their vehicles from Saturday, April 25 from 4:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

2. Retail activity will resume on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.



3. Efforts are underway to activate the ‘Athamar’ digital platform to provide opportunities for wholesalers that will be beneficial, and to develop a marketing mechanism through it.

4. Muscat Municipality is working alongside ASYAD Group to shift the wholesale market from its current location to the Khazaen Economic City in South Al Batinah Governorate, which will have a larger area and more services.

5. Muscat Municipality is carrying out an ongoing study to convert the current market activity into an integrated retail market.



توضيح #بلدية_مسقط حول السوق المركزي للخضراوات والفواكه .. pic.twitter.com/kK4FrApxaX — بلدية مسقط (@M_Municipality) April 24, 2020

