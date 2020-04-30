Muscat Municipality: Central Market for Vegetables and Fruits now re-opened

Muscat Municipality has confirmed the re-opening of the Central Market for Vegetables and Fruits in Al Mawaleh yesterday [Wednesday, April 29], after a week-long lockdown that began on April 23, 2020, Oman News Agency (ONA) reports.

As per ONA, the temporary lockdown came as a precautionary measure against the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus and that now a set of preventive procedures will be applied before customers enter the market.

Local products will be sold in a separate hall at retail stalls, while vegetables and fruits coming from abroad will be sold at wholesale outlets (as they arrive directly from countries of origin) from 12:00 p.m. noon, until 8:00 p.m. Saturday to Thursday every week, with the market being closed on Fridays for cleaning and sanitation.

Customer vehicles are prohibited from entering the marketplace, and all visitors must park their cars in the designated parking lots containing 370 slots, outside the market. Customers will be allowed to enter the market one-by-one, after wearing protective gear (face masks and gloves) provided their ages range between 12- and 60-years-old.

The Municipality will also provide trolleys, free of charge, to customers to carry their vegetables and fruits to their cars.

