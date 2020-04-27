Muscat Municipality announces regulations for Central Market for Vegetables and Fruits

After an announcing the temporary closure of the Central Market for Vegetables and Fruits on Friday, April 24, Muscat Municipality issued a follow-up statement in clarification of the closure which, among several directives, outlined that retail operations would resume at the market on Wednesday, April 29.

Now, in a latest update issued online today [Monday, April 27], the Municipality has announced further regulations for market operations that are henceforth in effect.

As per the Municpality statement, the following regulatory directives have been implemented:

1. Retail activity will resume at the Central Market starting on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. during the week, except for Fridays when the the premises will be closed for sterilization, maintenance, and cleaning.

2. Light vehicles are prohibited from entering the market and will instead be routed to the parking space on the western side of the facility which will provide over 370 parking spots, and from where the public can enter the market via the side gates.

3. It is now required for anyone entering the market to wear masks and medical gloves.

4. Shopping trolleys will be provided to carry customers’ purchases without any additional charge, and expatriate workers at the market will be available to to help transport customers’ goods.

5. Individuals between the ages of 12- and 60-years-old will be allowed to enter the market facilities.

6. Timings for wholesale trade will be from 4:00 a.m. till 11:00 a.m.

#بلدية_مسقط تُعلن عن ضوابط العمل بالسوق المركزي للخضراوات والفواكه .. pic.twitter.com/1HNETyoLEp — بلدية مسقط (@M_Municipality) April 26, 2020

