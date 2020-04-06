MOH: Oman to ban all medications containing ranitidine from the market

The Directorate-General of Pharmaceutical Affairs and Drug Control at Oman’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced the ban of all prescription and over-the-counter medications containing the drug ranitidine from the market with immediate effect.

In a circular issued on Sunday, April 5, the MOH said that the decision was made based on recommendations by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to pharmaceutical manufacturers to recall all products containing the substance.

Ranitidine is a drug popularly used to treat heartburn and acid reflux in patients suffering from Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD); but, as per the USFDA guidelines, it has been found to contain high levels of NDMA impurities when stored at room temperatures.

NDMA is a chemical compound that, according to the USFDA, can prove carcinogenic at levels deemed unsafe.

