MOH debunks rumour that COVID-19 case in Al Amerat linked to patient from Muttrah

Oman’s Ministry of Health has issued a statement yesterday [Saturday, April 11] in clarification to a rumour circulating about a COVID-19 case in Al Amerat being linked to a patient from Muttrah.

The rumour, which is being shared via a digital audio clip, alleges that an instance of COVID-19 infection in Al Amerat is a result of an infected patient transferred from Muttrah. The MOH has stated that this information is false and urges the public not to adhere to rumours and to take information from credible sources only.

The MOH confirmed that there are currently six registered cases of COVID-19 in Al Amerat thus far.

تود وزارة الصحة التوضيح بأن التسجيل الصوتي المتداول حول تسجيل حالة إصابة بفيروس كورونا في ولاية العامرات نتيجة انتقال أحد المصابين من ولاية مطرح إلى ولاية العامرات غير صحيح

وتؤكد أنه تم تسجيل 6 حالات مصابة حتى الآن في ولاية العامرات.#عمان_تواجه_كورونا #فيروس_كورونا pic.twitter.com/J9TDwCTKgc — (Oman VS COVID19) عمان تواجه كورونا (@OmanVSCovid19) April 11, 2020

