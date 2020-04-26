MOH bans sale of Lotus vinyl medical gloves in Oman

Muscat: The General Directorate of Pharmacy and Drug Control (DGPADC) of the Ministry of Health has banned the sale of Lotus vinyl medical gloves in the Sultanate.

The ruling came after the Chinese-made gloves were deemed unsafe for general use due to the presence of ‘impurities’.

In a statement to the public, the ministry said: “The General Directorate of Pharmacy and Drug Control issued a circular withdrawing all operations related to medical gloves made of vinyl and produced by the Chinese company Lotus, where a lot of impurities appeared on the product leading to unusability (sic.) of the product that may negatively affect the user.”

The ministry has also asked everyone to immediately stop using the product and report any adverse effects suspected to be associated with the use of the product.

