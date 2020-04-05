MoCI issues call-to-action to innovators across Oman in pursuit of COVID-19 solutions

05 Apr 2020
Oman’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) is encouraging innovators across the Sultanate to put forth their pitches and ideas for products, devices, or treatment-related solutions in the fight against COVID-19.



In a statement issued online today [Sunday, April 5], the MoCI called upon all researchers and innovators in Oman to provide their ideas for solutions related to tackling the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. These include innovations for treatment and testing and any invention or device related to the same.

The Ministry has stated that the call-to-action applies to all innovations that can help or service the health sector primarily — or any other sector during the current situation. It has also elaborated that the Copyright Department at the MoCI, where applicants could previously come directly to file a patent to register their innovation, can now be done online via the email addresses provided in the Tweet below.

