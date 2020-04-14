Ministry orders government companies in Oman to stop paying staff ‘exceptional allowances’

Muscat: Oman’s Ministry of Finance has issued a new circular asking government companies to stop granting ‘exceptional allowances’ to their employees.

As per Al Wisal, the new circular, dated April 13, 2020, encompasses employees in all state administration departments – including civil and military – and those who have been ‘referred to retirement’.

This comes on the heels of the directives to cut public spending in Oman, reduce budget deficit, and public debt.

The Finance Ministry had earlier, in March, cut 5 per cent of the budget allocated for government agencies in 2020.

